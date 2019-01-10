© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gov. Lamont Strikes Hopeful Tone In First State Of The State Address

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Davis Dunavin
Published January 10, 2019 at 11:21 AM EST
lamontwife_apjessicahill_190110.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont waves as he stands with wife Annie after taking the oath of office, Wednesday inside the William A. O'Neill Armory in Hartford.

Newly inaugurated Governor Ned Lamont gave the legislature his four-point plan to grow Connecticut’s economy Wednesday at his first State of the State address.

Lamont told lawmakers his blueprint would make Connecticut the economic powerhouse it used to be. He says it includes improving government services by creating an all-digital state government.

“The entry point to a digital Connecticut will be through an e-front door to everything our citizens need. We will be online not in the line.”

Lamont says he’s also proposing to invest in Connecticut’s cities to attract millennials, “making them affordable and lively where families want to live work and play. That means great schools, safe streets and making our cities the first 5G in New England.”

That’s 5G wireless service.

Lamont is also seeking more state investment in STEM curricula for schools and improving the state’s road and rail network to make it easy to reach most parts of the state in 30 minutes.

He promised lawmakers he would have an open door policy and would take the responsibility of trying to get them to reach an agreement on his agenda.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle welcomed Lamont’s approach. But Republicans cautioned his initiatives would cost money and that the state faces future budget deficits.

Lamont said the budget he presents in February will be balanced.

“We will deliver on what we say – on time and on budget. No more funny math or budgetary gamesmanship. I come from the world of small business where the numbers have to add up at the end of the month or the lights go out.”

Connecticut News budget Connecticut Ned Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
