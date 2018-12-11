© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Names General Counsel And Communications Chief

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 11, 2018 at 1:10 PM EST
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov.-elect Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont announced two more senior appointments to his administration. Superior Court Judge Robert Clark will be his general counsel and Colleen Flanagan Johnson will take charge of communications.

Judge Clark currently sits on the Bridgeport Juvenile Court. He worked for the state attorney general’s office for 14 years. Most recently, Clark was special counsel to Attorney General George Jepsen before being appointed to the Superior Court in May. Clark lives in Durham with his family.

Colleen Flanagan Johnson, who will be Lamont’s head of communications, currently works for Cigna as executive communications leader for the company’s chief marketing officer. She had previously worked in government.

Most notably Johnson served as the first communications director for outgoing governor Dannel Malloy, and she’d been communications director for former U.S. Senators Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Kay Hagan of North Carolina. She lives in West Hartford with her family.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernment & PoliticsNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma