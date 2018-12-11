Lamont Names General Counsel And Communications Chief

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont announced two more senior appointments to his administration. Superior Court Judge Robert Clark will be his general counsel and Colleen Flanagan Johnson will take charge of communications.

Judge Clark currently sits on the Bridgeport Juvenile Court. He worked for the state attorney general’s office for 14 years. Most recently, Clark was special counsel to Attorney General George Jepsen before being appointed to the Superior Court in May. Clark lives in Durham with his family.

Colleen Flanagan Johnson, who will be Lamont’s head of communications, currently works for Cigna as executive communications leader for the company’s chief marketing officer. She had previously worked in government.

Most notably Johnson served as the first communications director for outgoing governor Dannel Malloy, and she’d been communications director for former U.S. Senators Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Kay Hagan of North Carolina. She lives in West Hartford with her family.