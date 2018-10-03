© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Crackdown On Medicaid Fraud Saves Nassau County Millions

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published October 3, 2018 at 2:02 PM EDT
medicaidform_nys_181003.png
New York State Department of Health
/
A screenshot of a portion of New York State's application for Medicaid benefits.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says the county’s Social Services Department Investigations Unit has saved over $30 million in the last two years and $103 million since 2014 as it goes after waste, fraud and abuse.

Curran wants to assure residents that there is a zero-tolerance policy for Medicaid fraud.

“More than 99 percent of our public assistance recipients, you know, they give us the right information, they’re telling the truth and they truly have a need. However, there are those who try and game the system, and they’re basically stealing public assistance dollars from those who actually need them.”

Curran says they want to show that they are 100 percent responsible for taxpayer money.

“We want to make sure we’re spending it responsibly,” Curran said.

The unit will continue to monitor Medicaid use.

