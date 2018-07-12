It's July, Let The Election Ads Begin!

Television viewers in Connecticut might have noticed that their local stations have suddenly been inundated by political ads. That’s because six of the seven candidates contesting in the August 14th party primaries for governor are now running TV ads.

The latest to join the fray is wealthy Greenwich cable company owner Ned Lamont, the presumed frontrunner in the Democratic Party primary. The ad shows Lamont, who turned 64 this year, with sleeves rolled up driving a Chevy Equinox through a Hartford neighborhood and making this promise.

Lamont’s Democratic primary opponent is Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. His campaign has raised about $800,000, and is promising to run its own TV ads closer to the August 14th primary election day.

The five candidates running on the Republican side also have ads. Frontrunner Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has one which shows him seated in his living introducing himself to voters by talking about how he survived brain surgery.

Tim Herbst, who is a former Trumbull first selectman, has an ad promising to get things done in Hartford the way he got people together to get things done in Trumbull.

Westport entrepreneur Bob Obsitnik released an ad attacking Hartford career politicians.

And one ad by Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski attacks outgoing Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, while promising to cut taxes and turn around the state’s economy.

Republican former hedge fund manager David Stemermen of Greenwich takes a similar approach to Stefanowski, going after Malloy and touting his business acumen.