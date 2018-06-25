Preview: Long Island Primary Day

Tuesday is primary day in New York State. Among the races: the Democratic Primary to select a candidate to face incumbent Lee Zeldin in New York’s 1st Congressional District in Suffolk and Peter King in New York’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of Suffolk and Nassau Counties.

Five candidates want the Democratic nod to face the Republican Zeldin.

East Hampton businessman Perry Gershon says he can unite all wings of the party. He also has raised the most money, including his own donations and loans.

Vivian Viloria-Fisher of Setauket, a former county legislator, says she has a proven progressive track record and points to her roots in the community.

Former county legislator Kate Browning represented an area that has more Republicans than Democrats, and says her blue collar background gives her insight into district needs.

Former Brookhaven lab scientist Elaine DiMasi would work to create jobs in the clean energy sector. She says she would not move to the center if she won the primary.

David Pechefsky has worked in and around government for over 20 years. He was a Bernie Sanders supporter who says the way to win is to appeal to young voters.

Democrat Tim Bishop represented the district before being defeated by Zeldin in 2014. It twice voted for President Obama before going for President Trump in 2016.

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory wants a second chance to take on longtime incumbent Peter King. Gregory lost in a landslide to King two years ago.

Liuba Grechen Shirley is a first-time candidate. She recently won a landmark decision that allowed her to use campaign funds for childcare. She has outraised Gregory 3-to-1.

Both candidates agree on the major issues. They differ on who has the best chance to defeat King.

Gregory points to his long-time service in the Suffolk Legislature, and has criticized Grechen Shirley for taking money from people outside of the district.

Grechen Shirley points to the outside support as proof of her progressive credentials, and says Gregory had his chance against King.