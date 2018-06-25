Connecticut Governors Race: Who's Taking Public Funding?

For the first time since 2010 the Democratic candidate for governor in Connecticut will likely not receive state money to campaign this year.

One of the two candidates is wealthy Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont. He has not applied for state funding under the Citizens’ Election Program, though he still has an opportunity to do so. The other candidate, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, was denied participation because he’s a convicted felon who served seven years in federal prison. Michael Brandi, the executive director of the Citizens’ Election Program, says Ganim challenged his exclusion but lost.

“He filed a lawsuit against the agency in United States District Court and our decision in interpreting the law and upholding the ban for prior bad acts, for prior convictions, was upheld by the United States District Court.”

Brandi says three of the five candidates in the Republican primary have applied for public financing. Party-endorsed candidate Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst have each received $1.3 million for the primary. Westport entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik has yet to qualify. And the other two, Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski and Greenwich businessman David Stemerman, are not participating. To participate a candidate must raise $250,000 in small dollar contributions, of which $225,000 must come from in-state contributions.

Brandi says four years ago, the situation was different.

“In 2014 both Governor Malloy and the Republican candidate, Tom Foley, both participated in the Citizens’ Election Program and were given grants in the amount of $6.5 million dollars for the general election.”

Malloy also received public funding in 2010.