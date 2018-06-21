Primary Ballots Set For Connecticut Governor Race

The ballot is set for the August 14 gubernatorial primaries in Connecticut, with the Secretary of the State’s office certifying the last two candidates.

Those are Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemermen.

The Secretary of the State’s office certified that both men collected the required number of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Ganim’s 15,458 signatures represents two percent of the registered Democrats in the state, and Stemermen’s 9,081 signatures represents two percent of registered Republicans.

Ganim will now take on Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, in what is expected to be a spirited two-way race, while Stemerman joins a five-way contest for the Republican Party ticket. His rivals include the Republican Party-endorsed candidate Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Westport entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik and Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, who also qualified by submitting signatures.