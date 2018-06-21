© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Primary Ballots Set For Connecticut Governor Race

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 21, 2018 at 12:06 PM EDT
boughtonlamont_apjessicahill_180621.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Republican nominee for governor Mark Boughton addresses the audience at the State Republican Convention in May. Ned Lamont waits back stage to accept the endorsement from the Democrats for governor at the State Democratic Convention, also last month.

The ballot is set for the August 14 gubernatorial primaries in Connecticut, with the Secretary of the State’s office certifying the last two candidates. 

Those are Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemermen. 

The Secretary of the State’s office certified that both men collected the required number of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Ganim’s 15,458 signatures represents two percent of the registered Democrats in the state, and Stemermen’s 9,081 signatures represents two  percent of registered Republicans.

Ganim will now take on Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, in what is expected to be a spirited two-way race, while Stemerman joins a five-way contest for the Republican Party ticket. His rivals include the Republican Party-endorsed candidate Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Westport entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik and Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, who also qualified by submitting signatures.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
