Gov. Malloy Vetoes Animal Registry And Financial Oversight Bills

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy vetoed two more bills on Thursday, bringing his total to seven vetoes so far this year.

One of the two bills vetoed by Malloy would have established a statewide animal abuse registry. The governor says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had urged him to veto the bill because it could have costly unintended consequences and might actually leave animals more vulnerable to abuse. Malloy says an ASPCA study has found that animal abusers opt for plea bargains to avoid being placed on such a registry.

The other bill would have made changes to the state’s Municipal Accountability Review Board that oversees financially troubled municipalities. Malloy accused the General Assembly of making the changes because some lawmakers are against the state’s bailout of Hartford.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano says the bill was a bipartisan effort to manage state dollars while supporting Connecticut’s struggling capital city. Fasano is urging his colleagues in the General Assembly to override the governor’s veto when they meet for a veto override session later this month.

Also this week, Malloy used an executive order to establish a state water plan, declaring water to be a public trust. Some lawmakers found that to be controversial, but Malloy’s office says it’s been enshrined in the state statute for more than 40 years. The plan had required legislative review and approval. Lawmakers held a public hearing but the bill never got to the General Assembly for a vote.

The comprehensive statewide water plan was prompted by a statewide drought in 2016. It sets out guidelines for water conservation, groundwater monitoring and preparations for climate change.

The plan is to be managed by four state agencies including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Public Health department.