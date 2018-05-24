© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Venditto Acquitted On Corruption Charges

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 24, 2018 at 7:31 PM EDT
venditto_apfrankeltman_170111_0.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., in 2016.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has been acquitted of federal corruption charges.

Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Mangano’s wife Linda, were charged with accepting bribes and gifts from restaurant owner Harendra Singh in exchange for contracts and loan guarantees.

The jury, in its fifth day of deliberation, came back with a partial verdict. After a discussion between prosecutors, defense attorneys, and Judge Joan Azrack on whether to accept it, Venditto was acquitted of all charges.

The jury said they were split on verdicts for Mangano and his wife.

After delivering the verdict, they returned to the jury room to continue deliberations.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionEd ManganoOyster BayJohn Venditto
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan