Venditto Acquitted On Corruption Charges

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has been acquitted of federal corruption charges.

Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Mangano’s wife Linda, were charged with accepting bribes and gifts from restaurant owner Harendra Singh in exchange for contracts and loan guarantees.

The jury, in its fifth day of deliberation, came back with a partial verdict. After a discussion between prosecutors, defense attorneys, and Judge Joan Azrack on whether to accept it, Venditto was acquitted of all charges.

The jury said they were split on verdicts for Mangano and his wife.

After delivering the verdict, they returned to the jury room to continue deliberations.