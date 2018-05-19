Ned Lamont Wins Democratic Nomination For Governor

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont beat back a challenge from Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to win the Connecticut Democratic Party’s endorsement for governor on Saturday.

Lamont won the support of nearly 90 percent of delegates on the second day of the Connecticut Democratic Party’s two-day convention in Hartford. The 64-year-old Greenwich businessman promised delegates at the party’s convention in Hartford on Saturday that he’ll uphold Democratic values.

“Democrats when we stick together, when we are united, when we stay true to our principles, we win, and Connecticut wins.”

He also promised the delegates a win in November to keep the governor’s seat in Democratic hands.

“I believe in Connecticut, I want you to believe in Connecticut. We are going to get this state moving again. I’m Ned Lamont, I’m running for governor. Thank you so much.”

Lamont, a former owner of a cable television company, lost two previous statewide races: one for U.S. Senate, running against Joe Lieberman in 2006, and the other to be the Democratic nominee for governor in 2010 against Dannel Malloy.

Ganim says he’ll now focus on getting the 15,000 signatures of registered Democrats needed by June 12 to qualify to challenge Lamont in the Democratic Party primary on August 14.

On Friday, the first day of the convention, party insiders enthusiastically endorsed Senator Chris Murphy to run for a second six-year-term.

Murphy told the 3,784 delegates that he was humbled by their unanimous endorsement.

“I’m going to wake up really excited tomorrow for what we have ahead of us this fall and for everything that is to come and for that reason I accept your endorsement to the United States Senate.”

Murphy faces a little known challenger in November, Republican Matthew Corey of Manchester, who has had three failed attempts at running for Congress.

Other endorsements for statewide office at the Democrats’ convention were for incumbents Kevin Lembo for comptroller and Denise Merrill for secretary of the state.

Delegates also endorsed Susan Bysiewicz for lieutenant governor, William Tong for attorney general, and Shawn Wooden for treasurer. They expect to face party primaries in August because some of their opponents received enough support, more than 15 percent of delegates, to automatically qualify for the primary.