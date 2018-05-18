© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Democrats Gear Up For Nominating Convention

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published May 18, 2018 at 8:02 AM EDT
nedlamont_apbobchild_180117.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP
Ned Lamont speaks in Bridgeport, Conn. in 2010, after he was defeated in the Connecticut gubernatorial race by Dannel Malloy. Lamont is hoping to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for governor this weekend.

Connecticut Democratic Party insiders begin a two-day convention Friday in Hartford. They’ll be endorsing their candidates for this year’s statewide races.

Tonight the 3,800 delegates are scheduled to endorse incumbent U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who is running for a second six-year term. He is unopposed. The delegates will endorse candidates for other statewide constitutional offices on Saturday.
 

Those offices include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer, for which there are no incumbents seeking re-election. And the offices of secretary of the state and comptroller, for which Democratic incumbents Denise Merrill, and Kevin Lembo are seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, the field of potential Democratic candidates for governor is growing smaller. Sean Connolly, the former state veterans affairs commissioner, announced Thursday he is ending his bid for Democratic Party's endorsement and throwing his support to Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont. Lamont, and Susan Bysiewicz, a former secretary of the state, have decided to team up on a ticket with Lamont seeking the nomination for governor and Bysiewicz seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor.

Another contender for governor, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, is forgoing the convention. Instead he’s trying to petition his way onto the party primary in August by gathering signatures from more than 15,000 registered Democrats, or 2 percent of the registered Democrats in Connecticut, by June 12.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio's award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
