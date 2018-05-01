© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Hochul Maintains She Is Running Again For Lieutenant Governor

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 1, 2018 at 10:08 AM EDT
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, says she plans to stay in the race for re-election, alongside Governor Andrew Cuomo, despite some remarks by the Governor lately that Hochul might prefer to run for Congress instead.

Governor Cuomo has said he’d support Hochul if she wanted to run for her previous seat in Congress, which is now held by western New York Republican Congressman Chris Collins. But Hochul has made clear that she does not want to run for that seat.

“The governor and I are running together,” said Hochul, who expects that both will win. “When we are sworn in, in January 2019, you’ll look back and say, ‘This was the biggest non-story of the year.’”

Cuomo faces a challenge from the left for the Democratic primary from actor Cynthia Nixon, and there’s been speculation that he might prefer a running mate who is more progressive. Hochul is also being challenged in the primary by progressive-leaning New York City Councilmember Jumaane Williams.   

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
