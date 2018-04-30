Budget Talks To Begin In Hartford

With fewer than ten days left in their legislative session, lawmakers in the General Assembly are expected to finally begin budget negotiations this week. They will be making some adjustments to the two-year bipartisan budget they passed last year.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said he’s optimistic a budget agreement will be reached since state income tax revenues are coming in 80 percent higher than expected. He said that as of last Thursday, state officials were estimating about $1.5 billion had already been set aside for the state’s rainy day fund.

“And we’d like to thank the taxpayers of Connecticut for their ongoing contributions in the increase of money coming in. I mean that’s helpful. Seriously. Many years we’ve missed our estimates severely. This year we’ve missed our estimates in a good way.”

While Republicans and Democrats mostly agree on municipal aid and health care for the elderly and disabled, they disagree on labor costs, spending on higher education and a few other issues. There’s also sharp disagreement on whether or not to bring back highway tolls.

Senator Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, co-chair of the Transportation Committee, said GOP senators recently discussed the prospect of tolls in a closed-door meeting, and she doesn’t think there is any appetite for a toll bill this year.

Aresimowicz, however, says he hopes the House will vote on a bill to require the Transportation Department to come up with a plan for tolls, which could include discounts for in-state drivers and long-term reductions in the state gas tax.

Supporters say tolls are needed to replenish the state’s depleted Special Transportation Fund. The reintroduction of highway tolls in Connecticut has been an issue in every legislative session for the past four years but has failed to win approval.