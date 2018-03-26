Connecticut Mayors Question Fairness Of Hartford Bailout

The mayors of Connecticut’s two biggest cities are questioning the fairness of a state plan to pay off Hartford’s debt.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a joint statement that the state is shortchanging their cities while “rewarding the past practices of other cities that put them on the edge of financial collapse.”

Hartford had threatened to file for bankruptcy before agreeing to the bailout. The Hartford Courant reports during the current fiscal year, the state would cover the city’s remaining debt of $12 million and give the city another $24 million to help close a budget deficit.

Bridgeport and New Haven mayors are concerned whether it represents an equitable practice. They say “Connecticut requires comparable support for its two most populous urban centers.”

This week, Harp and Ganim plan to present a consistent municipal aid program for all cities in the state.