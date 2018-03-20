© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Backs Bill To Extend Gun Purchase Waiting Period

WSHU | By Vincent Ball
Published March 20, 2018 at 10:47 AM EDT
guns_apelainethompson_180320.jpg
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
Gun shop owner Tiffany Teasdale-Causer points a Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in her shop in November.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he supports a State Assembly proposal that would extend the waiting period to purchase guns for up to 10 days.

Under current law, anyone who wants to buy a firearm in New York must undergo a background check that only takes a few minutes. Once they pass, they are able to purchase a gun immediately.

If questions are raised through a background check, current law delays the purchase of a firearm for three days.

The proposal wouldn’t change the process for getting a pistol permit, which involves a background check that takes six months to complete.

Cuomo’s budget plan also proposes a measure that would force abusers in domestic violence cases to surrender their weapons.

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomogunsGovernment & Politics