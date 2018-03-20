Cuomo Backs Bill To Extend Gun Purchase Waiting Period

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he supports a State Assembly proposal that would extend the waiting period to purchase guns for up to 10 days.

Under current law, anyone who wants to buy a firearm in New York must undergo a background check that only takes a few minutes. Once they pass, they are able to purchase a gun immediately.

If questions are raised through a background check, current law delays the purchase of a firearm for three days.

The proposal wouldn’t change the process for getting a pistol permit, which involves a background check that takes six months to complete.

Cuomo’s budget plan also proposes a measure that would force abusers in domestic violence cases to surrender their weapons.