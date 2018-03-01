Chief Justice Nominee McDonald Loses Critical Vote

A Connecticut state senator will recuse herself from a confirmation vote for Andrew McDonald’s nomination for chief justice of the State Supreme Court.

Democratic Senator Gale Slossberg of Milford’s recusal came hours after a legislative committee heard about an earlier legal conflict she and her lawyer-husband, David, had with McDonald

McDonald’s judiciary committee hearing lasted 13 hours from Monday into Tuesday. Republicans questioned his experience, past decisions as an associate Supreme Court justice, and his relationship with Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, who nominated him. Democrats accused Republicans of politicizing the process and overlooking his resume.

The hearing ended in a tie vote, resulting in an unfavorable recommendation. The nomination now goes for a vote by the full legislature.

Democrats and Republicans in the state senate have an equal split of 18 votes on each side, before Slossberg’s recusal.

Slossberg declined to comment other than to announce her recusal.