Connecticut Seeks To Improve Security Of Voter Information

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill wants to make some information in the state’s electronic voter database harder for the public to access, information like full birth dates and addresses.

Merrill says it will make the database more secure and protect voters from potential crimes like identity theft and domestic violence.

“Our list contains name, address and full birth date. With just those three pieces of information, someone would be able to steal your identity.”

Merrill says she got worried about public access to the database after the White House’s controversial voter fraud commission called asking for information.

Connecticut, along with fourteen other states, never gave voter information to the commission. President Trump disbanded the commission in January.