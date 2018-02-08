Malloy Appeals For Fairness, Equality In Last State Of The State

In his final State of the State address on Wednesday, Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says fairness is the reason why Connecticut is sticking to policies that are contrary to what he says is growing inequity in Washington. He urged state lawmakers to send a signal to the rest of the nation, and the world, that Connecticut is a place that will always recognize fairness and equality.

“We need to fight to build a more just and more equitable society. We cannot be deterred. History will judge us by our actions this year, this session, to build a better, fairer Connecticut. So let’s get to work.”

State Senate Republican President Len Fasano accused Malloy of making a political speech in an effort to set up the Democratic Party agenda for the November election.

Malloy did not mention President Trump by name, but many of his proposals for the new legislative session conflict with the Republican President’s agenda.

“This was a political rhetoric, sort of I don’t like Trump, I hate Trump and this is the response to it and that’s really what it was. We have a state that is the highest tax state. We are crushing the middle class. We’ve cut services to the poor. Where is the fairness there?” Fasano said.

Malloy received the loudest applause when he called for an honest reckoning over sexual harassment in the workplace, calling for change all the way from small towns to the White House.

“And I want to applaud the legions of courageous women across our nation who have come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment. The reality is that we are long overdue for an honest reckoning over harassment in the workplace. There is an immediate need to change,” said Malloy.

The Governor also received loud applause when he called for a law mandating pay equity.

“Together this year let’s a pass a bill to ensure that every person in Connecticut receives equal pay for equal work.”

Malloy also called for preserving key elements of the federal health care law, including cost-free birth control for women and a requirement that everyone carry health insurance.

Malloy is not seeking another term as Connecticut governor. More than two dozen Democrats, Republican, and independent candidates have launched campaigns for the open seat.