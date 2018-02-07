Malloy, In Final State Of The State, To Call For Tolls, Taxes And Cuts
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is to give his final State of the State address to lawmakers at the beginning their 2018 legislative session on Wednesday. The Democrat, who’s not seeking a third term, is expected to call for the return of highway tolls, spending cuts and a range of tax changes.
Among the changes is a provision to allow Connecticut municipalities to create charitable trusts for some local services. Malloy says the goal is to give state taxpayers an opportunity to get around the $10,000 limit on state and local property tax deductions in the new Trump tax law.
Malloy is also to call for a higher levy on cigarettes and for Connecticut to be the first state in the region to require a 25 cent per bottle deposit on wine and liquor.
The second year of Connecticut’s biannual budget is projected to be $266 million in deficit. Malloy says some cuts to state spending will be needed to help balance the budget.
Malloy is a lame duck, so it’s unclear how much legislative support he’ll have for his proposals. Last year lawmakers passed a Republican-backed budget with overwhelming bipartisan support, despite the Democratic governor’s objection.