Long Island News

Cuomo Vows To Keep Statue Of Liberty Open, Despite Shutdown

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 22, 2018 at 11:35 AM EST
statueofliberty_apmarklennihan_180122.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Tourists ride the Staten Island Ferry to get a view of the Statue of Liberty on Sunday in New York. The statue is closed due to the government shutdown, but N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says he is trying to reopen it with state money.

Governor Cuomo says despite the government shutdown, he’s going to try to use state money to keep the Statue of Liberty, which is in a federal park, open. And he says the closure of the statue is a metaphor for what he says President Trump and Congress are doing through their policies on immigration.

“When they try to kick out immigrants, when they try to deport Dreamers, they’re trying to close down the Statue of Liberty,” said Cuomo. “I’m volunteering that the state will pay to keep the Statue of Liberty open.”

The governor says he’s trying to contact the federal officials in charge of the statue, “assuming someone will answer the phone.”

Cuomo spoke after offering remarks at the March for Women in New York City, where he said the President of the United States “simply does not respect women.”

According to its website, the Statue of Liberty, as well as Ellis Island, was still officially closed as of 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoGovernment & PoliticsState of Liberty
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt