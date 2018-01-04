Endless Corruption Trials In '18 Could Spur Reform In New York

2018 will be a year of criminal trials for former associates of Governor Cuomo, as well as the former leaders of the legislature. Reform groups say they hope the lengthy court proceedings will spur lawmakers to enact some ethics reforms.

Six continuous months of corruption trials kick off on January 22, when Cuomo’s former top aide Joe Percoco faces bribery charges for allegedly soliciting over $300,000 from companies doing business with the state. Blair Horner, with the New York Public Interest Research Group, says it will be a year unlike any other.

“Every month, from January through June, we expect there to be a high profile case commencing,” Horner said.

In February, former State Senator George Maziarz goes on trial. In March it’s the former Nassau county executive. In April and June, the former legislative leaders Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos face retrial on corruption charges. And in May, the former head of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Alain Kaloyeros, will be tried for allegedly conducting kickback and bid rigging schemes related to economic development contracts between SUNY Poly and state contractor .

Horner says all those accused are innocent until proven guilty, and all could be exonerated. But he says if past corruption trials are any indication, there will be plenty of unsavory testimony about the inner workings of government.

“It will paint a negative picture of politics in New York in terms of the revelations that will come out in these cases,” said Horner.

He compares it to the so-called bridge gate trial in New Jersey. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was not charged with any wrong doing in connection with a scheme by his administration to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in order to punish a local mayor. But Christie’s popularity declined after the trial, and he did not seek re-election.

Governor Cuomo also has not been implicated in any of the crimes that his former top aide and former associates are accused of committing.

Alex Camarda, with the reform group Reinvent Albany, says there’s already been some response from lawmakers.

He says he’s heartened by statements from the Senate Republican Majority Leader, John Flanagan, who says he wants to closely reexamine all economic development contracts.

“We’ve been very encouraged by Senator Flanagan’s comments,” Camarda said. “And we certainly are going to push our solutions as part of that process.”

Camarda’s group wants to reinstate the state comptroller’s oversight authority over state contracts. That power was removed by the governor and the legislature several years ago. They’d also like to create a public database of all deals struck between the state and private contractors.

Cuomo proposed several reforms in the 370-page booklet that accompanied his State of the State speech. They include adoption of early voting in New York, same day voter registration, public financing of campaigns, and constitutional amendments to impose term limits on elected officials. He also backs a constitutional amendment to limit outside income for legislators and change the legislature from part-time to full-time.

“Let legislators say, ‘I work for the public. Period. And there are no conflicts presented,’” the governor said.