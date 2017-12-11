Enthusiasm Fades For Legislative Special Session

With two weeks to go until Christmas, it remains uncertain whether Connecticut lawmakers will be back in Hartford before the end of the year to fix a looming deficit in the state budget they passed in October.

Connecticut law requires that the governor and the state legislature take action to bring the state budget into balance if there is a deficit that exceeds one percent of the budget. That’s already the case for the 2018 fiscal year. It's projected to be about $208 million in deficit.

After meeting to discuss the matter with Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy last week, state legislative leaders and the governor came away with different understandings. Here’s what Governor Malloy said.

“The leaders of the House and the Senate inform me they want to get this done by Christmas. And they want to find money to undo some of the cuts that they had quite frankly failed to do themselves and had shifted to me.”

Republican Senate President Len Fasano had a different take. He said Malloy has to come up with a deficit mitigation plan before lawmakers consider a special session.

“We got to wait. We won’t get his deficit mitigation plan ‘til after New Year’s Day. So I can’t react to it until we see what it looks like.’

That dispute aside, Malloy put down a marker for what he’s expecting from lawmakers.

“Whatever they do temporarily or long term, at least has to start with balance. The idea that they are going to change the spending plan, and then kick it over to me to make the hard decisions is not acceptable.”

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders are to meet again this week. But there seems to be little enthusiasm for a special session before the end of the year.

