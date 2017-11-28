Long Island Lawmakers Defend SALT Deductions, Urge Improvements To Bill

A bipartisan group of Long Island congressional members have called for a change in the current GOP tax plan and are urging their fellow members of Congress to improve the bill.

Republicans Lee Zeldin and Peter King, along with Democrat Tom Suozzi, want to change the plan to include state and local tax, or SALT, deductions.

King says it’s not fair to take away SALT deductions from Long Islanders, while other states make little to no cuts to their budgets.

“So Long Island is really the main victim of this tax bill of all the areas in the country. And I didn’t get elected to Congress, or re-elected to Congress, so that the people of Long Island could subsidize a tax cut for Mississippi or South Carolina or Alabama.”

Suozzi says it’s not fair to take away the deductions from Long Islanders who depend on it.

“The public has to know this will be devastating to the people of Long Island. The people who voted for President Trump, as Peter King pointed out, didn’t expect this to happen to them. They didn’t want this to happen to them.”

Long Islanders pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and almost half of all Long Islanders make use of SALT deductions.

Zeldin, King and Suozzi will try to gather votes in Washington to include SALT deductions later this week.