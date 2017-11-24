© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

A Conversation With Connecticut’s Youngest Elected Officials

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published November 24, 2017 at 1:39 PM EST
ctlegislators_am_171122_0.jpg
Anthony Moaton
/
WSHU
Edward Ford Jr. and Tyrell Brown pose for pictures at Middletown City Hall last week after being sworn in as Connecticut's youngest muncipal leaders.

Tyrell Brown and Edward Ford Jr. have been best friends since middle school. And now, the two are serving together as the youngest elected officials in municipal government in Connecticut. 

Earlier this month, Brown was elected to Middletown’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Ford was elected to the city's Board of Education. Brown is a business major at Southern Connecticut State University and Ford attends Central Connecticut State University, studying psychology.

Both are 20-years-old, African-American and Republican. 

WSHU News Fellow Christian Carter spoke with them shortly after they were sworn in. 

