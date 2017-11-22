Suffolk Legislature Seeks Greater Control Over Asset Forfeiture Program

Suffolk County lawmakers will try to tighten legislative control over how asset forfeiture money is spent. This comes after a report that forfeiture funds paid for bonuses in the Suffolk DA’s office.

A total of $3.25 million in bonuses was paid in the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Newsday reports that’s over $500,000 more than previously reported.

The report names chief public corruption prosecutor Christopher McPartland among the employees who received the bonuses. McPartland is under indictment along with former DA Thomas Spota for federal obstruction of justice charges.

The bonuses were funded from assets seized in criminal cases by the DA’s office, but did not receive legislative approval.

A bill before the county legislature calls for all asset forfeiture payouts to be approved by the Public Safety Committee.