Blumenthal Calls For Grassroots Opposition To GOP Tax Bill

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is urging grassroots groups who mobilized against GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, to mobilize their members again. This time to help defeat the GOP tax bill.

Blumenthal, who’s a Democrat, told Connecticut health care activists in Hartford that Republicans are using the tax bill that passed the U.S. Senate Finance Committee last week as a vehicle to get rid of Obamacare. The bill has a provision that does away with the individual mandate required under Obamacare.

“This bill in effect brings back from the dead, zombie-like, a health care repeal proposal that has been in effect defeated already by the United States Senate, and they are trying to once again revive it.”

Blumenthal says grassroots activism played a pivotal role in defeating Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare in the summer. He says that’s what’s needed again.

“The fact is we need to once again muster and mobilize the activists and advocates who helped us so critically to defeat the repeal and replace proposal the last time it was proposed by the Trump administration. Trumpcare, Zombiecare, whatever you want to call it. Do again what you did so well the last time around to mobilize people to give them a call to action, to spread the call to action across the United States.”

Blumenthal says several of his Democratic colleagues are spreading the same message to activists in their home states this Thanksgiving week.