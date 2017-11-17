© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy Introduces Bill To Block Refugee Ban

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 17, 2017 at 2:50 PM EST
chrismurphy_apstevehelber_171117.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Capitol Hill in January.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut introduced a bill to block President Donald Trump’s so-called “Refugee Ban.”
Murphy says Trump’s latest executive order on immigration stops refugees from entering the United States from 11 countries. Most of those countries are home to Muslims.

Murphy’s bill is called the “No Ban on Refugees Act.” It would stop the government from barring refugees from entering the U.S. based on their country of origin. Seven Democrats have co-sponsored the bill.

Murphy says in a statement that there is no real danger to America from refugees who have gone through the vetting system.

This is the third bill that Murphy has introduced to challenge different versions of Trump’s executive orders on immigration. None so far have passed.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
