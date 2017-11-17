Sen. Murphy Introduces Bill To Block Refugee Ban

On Friday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut introduced a bill to block President Donald Trump’s so-called “Refugee Ban.”

Murphy says Trump’s latest executive order on immigration stops refugees from entering the United States from 11 countries. Most of those countries are home to Muslims.

Murphy’s bill is called the “No Ban on Refugees Act.” It would stop the government from barring refugees from entering the U.S. based on their country of origin. Seven Democrats have co-sponsored the bill.

Murphy says in a statement that there is no real danger to America from refugees who have gone through the vetting system.

This is the third bill that Murphy has introduced to challenge different versions of Trump’s executive orders on immigration. None so far have passed.