Connecticut News

Connecticut Senate Unanimously Passes Budget Fixes

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 15, 2017 at 9:50 AM EST
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Senate voted unanimously to approve some fixes to the $41 billion two-year state budget it passed last month. The State House of Representatives takes up the bill on Wednesday.

The fixes include new language to help ensure that Connecticut would be able to receive as much as $1 billion in federal revenue that’s tied to a hospital tax in the budget. Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and the Connecticut Hospital Association crafted the new language. The bill also fixes language that held up $26 million in financial assistance for certain elderly and disabled renters. Appropriations Committee co-chair Cathy Osten, a Democrat from Sprague, told her colleagues there was universal support for the move.

“This emergency certification with its technical changes, at its variety at different levels, has been agreed upon by all four caucuses and the administration and I urge my colleagues to support this emergency certified bill.”

The Senate passed the bill 34 to zero without any debate. 

Connecticut News
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Ebong Udoma
