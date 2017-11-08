LI Municipal Elections: Sini Wins Suffolk DA Race, Sheriff Race Undecided

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini has been elected the new Suffolk County district attorney. He defeated Republican Ray Perini.

In the race for Suffolk County sheriff, Democrat Errol Toulon leads Republican Larry Zacarese by less than one percent with all of the precincts reporting. But Zacarese is not conceding. He released a statement Thursday saying the race is far from over. Suffolk Republicans say Republican absentee ballots outnumber Democrats. Rich Schaffer, head of the Suffolk Democrats, says he’s confident that Toulon will keep his lead and become Suffolk’s first black Sheriff.

In Nassau, Democrat Laura Curran was elected county executive. She beat Republican Jack Martins.

There were three propositions on the ballot in New York State.

New Yorkers overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional convention. Voters also voted to allow judges to revoke the pensions of public officials convicted of corruption. And unofficial returns report that communities in the Catskill and Adirondack Forest preserves will now be allowed to complete small projects to upgrade and improve infrastructure.