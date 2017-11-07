CT Municipal Elections: Big City Mayors Win, Some Upsets In Smaller Cities

Big city mayors in New Haven and Stamford easily won re-election Tuesday.

In New Haven, Democratic Mayor Toni Harp easily won a third term in the heavily Democratic city by defeating two little known opponents. In Stamford, Democratic Mayor David Martin also fended off challenges from opponents in a three-way race.

Some smaller cities like Bristol and Derby saw upsets. In Bristol, Republican incumbent Ken Cockayne lost to Democratic challenger Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a race that was marred by Cockayne being censured for sexually harassing his opponent. In Derby, Republican Richard Dziekan defeated incumbent Democrat Anita Dugatto in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans.

In New Britain, Democrats had tried to make the mayor’s race a referendum on President Trump, but the Republican incumbent Erin Stewart fended off her challengers in a three-way race.

Turnout was light overall in the off-year municipal elections, in which many incumbent mayors and first selectmen ran unopposed.

Click here for complete statewide returns from the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office.