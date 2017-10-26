New York Lawmakers: Property Tax Deduction Repeal ‘Patently Unfair’

After the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a budget resolution on Thursday, members of the New York Congressional delegation said the plan would hurt New York and Connecticut residents.

The proposed changes in the Republican tax reform plan would eliminate tax deductions that allowed eligible taxpayers to deduct their local income and property taxes from their federal taxes.

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island says states like New York and Connecticut will feel the brunt of the proposal.

“If they get rid of it, which is being proposed right now by the Republican Congress, that means you're going to get taxed on the money you have already paid in taxes. It’s just patently unfair. It’s been in place in the United States of America since the 1800s.”

All 18 of the New York Democratic delegation and seven out of the nine Republicans voted against the plan. All five Connecticut members of Congress voted against the plan.