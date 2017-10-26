Connecticut Legislature Passes Veto-Proof Budget

Connecticut is no longer without a budget. State lawmakers finally passed a long overdue bipartisan state budget compromise with veto-proof margins in both houses of the General Assembly on Thursday.

In the early hours of the morning, the Connecticut Senate passed the $41 billion two-year budget package by an overwhelming margin of 33 to 3. The state House of Representatives passed it by a vote of 126 to 23 shortly after noon. The margins are more than enough to override any possible veto by Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy. He had vetoed an earlier Republican-backed budget that passed in September. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz credits Connecticut voters for forcing a compromise in the state’s closely divided legislature.

“Eighty-six percent of the public in a poll that was well known throughout the state wanted us to act together. There were bumps in the road. We all still believed in each other and in the process. We did compromise in areas, but overall I think it’s a budget that can move Connecticut forward.”

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides agreed.

“As the speaker said, we all had to give up something. But the things that are in this budget that we got are unprecedented.”

She says high on that list is fiscal certainty for the state’s cities and towns. The bill has been sent to Governor Malloy. If he signs it into law, Connecticut will finally have a budget nearly four months after its fiscal year began on July 1.