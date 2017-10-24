© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Lawmakers Reach Tentative Budget Deal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 24, 2017 at 9:16 AM EDT
fasanolooney_apjessicalhill_171024.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, greets Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, during the opening session at the state Capitol in January in Hartford, Conn.

The Democratic President of the Connecticut Senate says written copies of the bipartisan budget agreement reached last week might be available as soon as Tuesday. Senator Martin Looney said this after meeting with members of his Democratic caucus on Monday afternoon.

Looney said Republican and Democratic legislative leaders were to meet through the night to resolve the numbers for the second year of the two-year budget based on the tentative framework they had agreed to last week.

“We do want to finalize it tonight. We want to be able to in effect have a handshake by tonight so that we can get to work on the actual printing of the document and all that goes with that.”

Looney says legislative leaders are still planning to have the General Assembly vote on the two-year $40-billion budget plan this week. Connecticut has been without a budget for nearly four months.

Last week Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy said he was skeptical that the legislative leaders were able to close a projected $3.5 billion budget deficit and achieve a balanced budget without resorting to gimmicks.

Malloy had said he wouldn’t meet with Democratic legislative leaders to talk about the budget until he had a written document he could review. He had vetoed an earlier Republican-backed budget claiming it was unbalanced.

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloybudgetConnecticutMartin LooneyGovernment & Politics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
