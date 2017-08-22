North Stonington Flies CT Flag Upside Down In Protest of Budget

The town of North Stonington is flying the Connecticut State flag upside down at its town hall. The town’s Republican leaders are protesting Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed cuts to cities and towns.

Sean Murphy is First Selectman of North Stonington, one of the many cities and towns facing big cuts in the money it gets from the state.

“The flag flying upside down on the pole indicates being in distress and I think that is a mild term for the current situation that we have at the Capital.”

Governor Malloy signed an executive order on Friday cutting aid to cities and towns if the state budget impasse is not resolved by next month. Murphy says now more than ever, he hopes lawmakers can work together.

“I know the Democratic leadership hasn’t even considered the Republican budget and we brought it up for a vote. They were able to pass the Union contract concessions with ease and likewise they should be able to pass a budget.”

Democratic legislative leaders say they’ll present their budget later this week in order to prevent Malloy’s cuts from taking place.