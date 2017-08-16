Bipartisan 'Problem Solvers' Caucus Promotes Temporary Healthcare Fix

A group of House members say they have the key to break the gridlock over the Affordable Care Act. They call themselves the “Problem Solvers” caucus.

Comprised of Republicans and Democrats, the caucus wants to provide a platform for a bipartisan solution to the healthcare debate.

Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, is vice-chair.

“I believe this is an oasis in the desert of dysfunction. It’s like a major bright light after so many people just focusing on attacking each other instead of working together.”

They want to stabilize the insurance market by continuing the subsidies for people who can’t afford insurance. They also propose to raise the number of workers that a company employs before it is required to provide insurance, from 50 to 500.

Suozzi says the plan is not meant to be permanent, but designed to provide continuity while healthcare reform is debated.

“The public is sick of politicians. They’re sick of the politics, they’re sick of the finger pointing. They’re sick of everybody blaming each other. They just want us to get something done.”