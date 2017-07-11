Nassau County Executive Puts Political Appointees In Permanent Union Jobs

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has moved more than 40 politically appointed employees into union positions, protecting them from being fired in January if a new county executive takes office.

Mangano faces federal corruption charges that he received bribes, and is not expected to run for reelection in November.

Though it’s not uncommon for a small selection of employees to be moved into vacant union positions when an executive leaves office, this is the first time such a large number of political appointees have been reclassified.

The move occurred prior to July, which allows these employees to serve a six-month probationary period before the new executive takes office.

The administration says the move was intended to provide “continuity of government.” But both Republican and Democratic candidates for county executive have condemned the move.

Meanwhile, Oyster Bay has hired a top Mangano aide as its public information officer. The position had been unfilled for a few years.

Brian Nevin was hired by a six-to-one vote by the town board and will receive a salary of $163,000, the same he received from Nassau County.

Nevin, who does not live in the town of Oyster Bay, did not attend the board meeting.