Senate Democrats Denounce ‘Monstrous Cuts’ To Medicaid In GOP Health Plan

Democrats in the U.S. Senate held a press conference in Washington on Tuesday on how the GOP healthcare bill would negatively impact their states, as well as the rest of the nation, as it comes to fighting the opioid crisis.

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., laid out how the bill would affect someone who relies on private insurance to deal with their addiction.

“Perhaps the majority of states will pass laws allowing insurance companies to remove the requirement that insurance plans cover addiction. So they will go without insurance, eventually finding themselves in crisis, putting them in an emergency room. First, they will find there are less emergency rooms then there were before this bill’s passage because the monstrous cuts to Medicaid will cause rural hospitals in particular to shut their doors.”

Murphy says that for those lucky enough to make it to an emergency room, “You will look around and find the waiting room just crammed with three times as many people as you would find today. Why? Because there will be 23 million people who won’t have insurance, 15 million off the bat. They won’t just be people with addiction, they will be people with mental illness, they’ll be people will cancer, they will be people with other chronic diseases and they will all be sitting in the emergency room because there will be nowhere else to go.”

No Democrats in the House or Senate support the GOP healthcare bill and Republicans are still looking for more support from their own party for the bill to pass in the Senate.