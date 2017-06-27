© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Vows Amendments To Block GOP Healthcare Bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 27, 2017 at 9:17 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington in April.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced on Monday that he’ll introduce amendments to try to block passage of the Senate GOP’s health care bill this week.

Speaking to reporters at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Blumenthal says his amendments call for reversing Republican proposals that would drastically cut Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood, and allow insurers to once again deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

“These amendments are designed to save Connecticut patients and taxpayers from the humongous, intolerable cost of this bill. A billion dollars a year and hundreds of thousands of people thrown to the wolves.”

Last week, Blumenthal and his fellow Connecticut senator, Chris Murphy, who’s also a Democrat, held what they called “emergency field hearings” on the ramifications of the GOP bill. Blumenthal says his amendments are based on testimony from those hearings.

U.S. Senate Republican leaders are pushing for debate and a vote on their health care bill before the end of the week.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalHealthcareConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content
Load More