Blumenthal Vows Amendments To Block GOP Healthcare Bill

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced on Monday that he’ll introduce amendments to try to block passage of the Senate GOP’s health care bill this week.

Speaking to reporters at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Blumenthal says his amendments call for reversing Republican proposals that would drastically cut Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood, and allow insurers to once again deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

“These amendments are designed to save Connecticut patients and taxpayers from the humongous, intolerable cost of this bill. A billion dollars a year and hundreds of thousands of people thrown to the wolves.”

Last week, Blumenthal and his fellow Connecticut senator, Chris Murphy, who’s also a Democrat, held what they called “emergency field hearings” on the ramifications of the GOP bill. Blumenthal says his amendments are based on testimony from those hearings.

U.S. Senate Republican leaders are pushing for debate and a vote on their health care bill before the end of the week.