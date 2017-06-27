© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

As Budget Deadline Looms, Malloy Issues 'Austerity' Spending Plan

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 27, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
malloy_apjessicahill_170627.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gestures after delivering the State of the State address during opening session at the state Capitol in January in Hartford, Conn.

On Monday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy presented state legislative leaders with a detailed spending plan that he would implement if lawmakers fail to reach a budget agreement before the beginning of the next fiscal year on July 1.

He says it’s an austerity budget.

Malloy also offered a proposal for a quarterly mini-budget that would need legislative approval. He says that might be a better alternative for lawmakers, short of adopting a balanced two-year budget.

“This mini-budget cuts spending across the government. But also adopts some revenue changes that were proposed by Democrats and Republicans and allows for more broad-based spending reductions. Further it implements tools that will help municipalities, particularly those that are financially distressed.”

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they are still working on trying to reach a budget deal before the June 30 deadline. At issue is agreeing on how to close a projected $5 billion deficit in the state’s next two-year $40 billion budget.

Malloy says Democratic and Republican lawmakers are yet to produce a budget plan he would be prepared to sign into law.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloybudgetConnecticut
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner
Related Content
Load More