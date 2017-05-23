© 2021 WSHU
Gov. Malloy And Unions Strike Tentative Concession Deal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 23, 2017 at 10:17 AM EDT
Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy

Connecticut state employees could receive four years of full job security if they agree to concessions such as a two-year wage freeze, three furlough days and higher insurance premiums and pension contributions.

That’s according to a draft labor concession agreement being considered by state employee union leaders.

The union leaders may decide by Tuesday whether to present the proposal to rank-and-file members for consideration.

The proposal is the result of months of closed-door negotiations between Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy's administration and the state employee union leaders as the state tries to balance a deficit of more than $2 billion.

