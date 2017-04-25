© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Rep. Courtney: Government Shutdown Is Avoidable

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published April 25, 2017 at 10:14 AM EDT
joecourtney_apfredbeckham_170425.jpg
Fred Beckham
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-CT2, speaks at a round table discussion on economics in East Lyme, Conn., in 2008. Looking on is Michelle Jacobik, Chair of the Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.

The federal government faces a possible shutdown if Congress fails to approve a budget by the deadline this Saturday.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, D-CT2, cut says he’s hopeful that a shutdown can be avoided. He says the pieces are in place to finish the 2017 fiscal year budget. But Courtney also says there are some issues that could stall progress.

“The insistence on injecting issues, like investing in the wall, as well as trying to go chase the so called, in my opinion, misnamed sanctuary cities that could really put a monkey wrench in terms of moving a package forward.”

Right now the government is being funded by what is known as a continuing resolution. It’s a bill that extends spending until a final budget can be reached. It was passed in December and will end on April 28.  

Courtney says passing another continuing resolution would be a bad idea.

The last government shutdown was in 2013 during President Barack Obama’s  administration.      

This report contains information from CRN. 

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
