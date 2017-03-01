After Special Election, Conn. State Senate Retains Bipartisan Split

Following Tuesday’s special election for two vacant seats in the Connecticut State Senate, the chamber remains tied, 18-18, between Democrats and Republicans.

There were no upsets in the special elections. In Connecticut’s 2nd State Senate District, which is heavily Democratic, veteran Hartford Representative Douglas McCrory won to keep the seats in Democratic hands.

And in the 32nd State Senate District, which has traditionally leaned Republican, second-term State Representative Eric Berthel of Watertown won to keep that seat in Republican hands.

In the third special election in the 115th House District in West Haven, Dorinda Borer won to keep that seat in Democratic hands. That means the status quo remains in both the Connecticut House and Senate.