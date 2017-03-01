© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

After Special Election, Conn. State Senate Retains Bipartisan Split

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 1, 2017 at 9:41 AM EST
ctstatesenatechamber_ctgov_161110.jpg
Courtesy of the State of Connecticut
/
The Connecticut State Senate chamber in Hartford.

Following Tuesday’s special election for two vacant seats in the Connecticut State Senate, the chamber remains tied, 18-18, between Democrats and Republicans.

There were no upsets in the special elections. In Connecticut’s 2nd State Senate District, which is heavily Democratic, veteran Hartford Representative Douglas McCrory won to keep the seats in Democratic hands.

And in the 32nd State Senate District, which has traditionally leaned Republican, second-term State Representative Eric Berthel of Watertown won to keep that seat in Republican hands.

In the third special election in the 115th House District in West Haven, Dorinda Borer won to keep that seat in Democratic hands. That means the status quo remains in both the Connecticut House and Senate.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutspecial election
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content
Load More