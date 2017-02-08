© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Protests Over Millionaire’s Tax Disrupt Budget Meeting In Albany

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published February 8, 2017 at 12:44 PM EST
The New York Capitol Building in Albany
Pete Dzintars
/
Flickr

In Albany, a hearing on the state budget was interrupted on Tuesday by protesters yelling, “Tax the Rich!”

Assembly Ways and Means Committee Chair Denny Farrell, D-Manhattan, whose party backs the call for more higher tax brackets for millionaires asked the protestors to leave, after they appeared for a second time.

“We gave you some time, enough,” Farrell said.

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo, who wants to extend an existing income tax surcharge on New Yorkers making more than $1 million a year, in Binghamton defended his opposition to adding even more tax brackets.

“The fear is that you could raise taxes so high that people leave the state,” Cuomo said. “And I do believe there’s a tipping point.”

Cuomo said that no one has actually told him that they would leave.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
