Gillibrand And DeLauro Reintroduce Paid Family Leave Act

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., believe that all working Americans should receive paid leave while pregnant or caring for a sick family member.

The two have reintroduced the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act in Congress, which would provide partial income for 12 weeks.

Gillibrand says the bill covers all workers, regardless of gender, occupation or full-time status.

“We are the only industrialized country in the world that doesn’t guarantee some form of paid leave,” Gillibrand said.

DeLauro talked about her own experience. She was diagnosed with cancer, while working for former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd.

“He just said, ‘Go and get well, your job will be there when you return.’”

DeLauro and Gillibrand think a national paid family leave program could put $21 billion back in the economy. So far no Republicans have signed onto the bill.