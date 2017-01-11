© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conservative Republicans May Be Democratic Ally In Block Of ACA Repeal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 11, 2017 at 10:25 AM EST
esty_apcarolynkaster_161107.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5

U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5, is hopeful that this week’s efforts by Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act will be delayed.

Esty says there are indications that some Republican senators would like to slow down the repeal of the ACA because there is no immediate replacement. She says she is also heartened that members of the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative House Republicans, are also reported to want a delay.

“In fact this morning I was hearing some conversations in the hallway that the Freedom Caucus may be blocking getting it up in the House this week. So it’s possible that there might not be a vote in the House after all for different reasons.”

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has downplayed the Freedom Caucus concerns. The New York Times is reporting that President-elect Donald Trump says he wants Congress to replace the ACA as soon as it is repealed, even though some Congressional leaders say it might take years to come up with a replacement.

