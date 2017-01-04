Malloy Opens Legislative Session With Appeal For Bipartisanship

Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy welcomed state lawmakers to the beginning of a new legislative session on Wednesday. He called on them to work with him in a bipartisan way to fix the state’s projected budget problems.

Malloy told lawmakers that state policy needs to be predictable for the economy to improve. He says that’s why he’s asking them to work together on a new public education funding formula and the difficult budget cutting decisions needed to address the state’s projected $1.5 billion budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.

“I’m asking for your partnership. I’m asking that you approach this session and this budget in the spirit of authentic bipartisan cooperation. Next month I’m going to come back to you about the topics that I have laid out today. About how government should continue to become smaller and more effective.”

Malloy is reaching out to Republicans because the state Senate is now equally divided between Republicans and Democrats. In the House, the Democrats have a narrow six seat advantage. State Senate Republican President Len Fasano says Malloy’s words are encouraging.

“Look, we got to revamp the way we do things, not just cookie cutter every year. And if he’s willing to open up those conversations, let’s have those conversations.”

Malloy will present his next two-year budget plan to the state General Assembly in February.