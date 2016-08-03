Conn. Community Colleges Targeting Veterans For Advanced Manufacturing

Scott Jackson, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor, said Monday that his department is using its database to find unemployed and underemployed veterans for advanced manufacturing programs.

“Veterans emerged as a group that we could really reach out to in a very targeted way and they are folks that we need to reach out to because we owe it to them for their service.” Jackson said.

Former marine John Jenner, an instructor at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, said vets have skills well suited for manufacturing.

“The attention to detail, discipline, stress,” Jenner said, “All of these traits are just an incredible resource.”

Administrators say the 10-month advanced manufacturing training programs have a 98 percent job placement rate.