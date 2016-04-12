Malloy Releases Revised Budget Plan

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has released a revised budget plan for the next fiscal year that begins July 1st.

Malloy said Tuesday that Connecticut has to align its spending with the revenue it actually has. He said that’s why he is proposing no new taxes. Instead he’s calling for cuts to social services and the withholding of state funding to big hospitals.

At the same time, $12 million earmarked for small hospitals would be maintained.

Malloy is also asking non-union state employees, appointees and elected officials as well as employees of the judicial branch to pay 20 percent for their health care benefits. He says that would save the state about $5 million dollars a year.

Lawmakers have to pass a balanced budget before the session ends on May 4th.