Malloy Putting Hospital Payments On Hold Due To Budget Woes

Connecticut hospitals are being notified they may not receive about $150 million in anticipated payments because of state budget problems.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes informed hospital chief financial officers this week that the Department of Social Services will hold off until Democratic Governor Dannel P. Malloy's administration finds ways to address the budget deficit. His letter was released Thursday.

Barnes is "not optimistic" the administration "will be able to move forward with any further state payments this fiscal year."

The current fiscal year is more than $220 million in deficit. The following year is projected to be $900 million in the red.

The Connecticut Hospital Association says this and past cuts total about $300 million. CEO Jennifer Jackson says the governor's actions are "breaking the health care system."



