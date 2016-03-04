Bridgeport Mayor Ganim Marks First 100 Days In Office

The new mayor of Connecticut’s largest city marked his first 100 days in office with a speech to local business leaders.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim touted his proposed five-year budget, which contains $178 million in funding for the city’s infrastructure.

Ganim said he’s balancing the city budget by freezing salaries and cutting expense accounts for city employees. He also talked about a website he’s launching to make the city’s finances public and an office he's creating to oversee city government.

“I think we’ll all agree accountability breeds responsibility. And that’s what we all should and I believe do demand from our leaders,” he said.

Ganim previously served as mayor from 1991 to 2003. That's when he was convicted on 16 counts of corruption. He spent seven years in jail.

Ganim also said he would look for ways for the city to partner with local businesses on an initiative to find jobs for ex-convicts.