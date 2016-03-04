© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport Mayor Ganim Marks First 100 Days In Office

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 4, 2016 at 12:22 PM EST
davis_joe_ganim.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/

The new mayor of Connecticut’s largest city marked his first 100 days in office with a speech to local business leaders.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim touted his proposed five-year budget, which contains $178 million in funding for the city’s infrastructure.

Ganim said he’s balancing the city budget by freezing salaries and cutting expense accounts for city employees. He also talked about a website he’s launching to make the city’s finances public and an office he's creating to oversee city government.

“I think we’ll all agree accountability breeds responsibility. And that’s what we all should and I believe do demand from our leaders,” he said.

Ganim previously served as mayor from 1991 to 2003. That's when he was convicted on 16 counts of corruption. He spent seven years in jail.

Ganim also said he would look for ways for the city to partner with local businesses on an initiative to find jobs for ex-convicts. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutJoe GanimBridgeport MayorBridgport
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More